Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 1,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $887.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About Byline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.