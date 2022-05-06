Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.26 Million

Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) will announce sales of $62.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $64.84 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $70.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $272.09 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSII traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 465,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,916. The company has a market cap of $621.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.91. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

