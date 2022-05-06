Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. 11,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $42.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

