Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. 11,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $42.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.