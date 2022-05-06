Analysts Anticipate Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.87 Million

Analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) to report $134.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.01 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grab will report full year sales of $916.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.94 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grab.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,439,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.46. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

