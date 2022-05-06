Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 1,042,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,371. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

