Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,819. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

