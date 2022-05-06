Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will post $69.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.90 million and the highest is $73.17 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $329.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $336.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $411.27 million, with estimates ranging from $396.80 million to $429.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,090,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,773. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.