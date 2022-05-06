Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $163.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the highest is $444.90 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,628%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $271.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $635.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.00 million, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

RCUS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.46. 57,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

