Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLLS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 389,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,405. The company has a market cap of $156.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.24. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

