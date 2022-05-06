Analysts Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. Certara reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Certara stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. 950,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.