Analysts Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Will Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Chesapeake Energy posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $16.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $13.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.03%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

