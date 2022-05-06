Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $161.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.68 million and the lowest is $147.39 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $96.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $674.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.85 million to $725.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $802.02 million to $922.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,632. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.