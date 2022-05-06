Analysts Expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.45 Million

Analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will report $153.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full year sales of $597.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PTLO stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 1,328,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

