Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will post $3.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $3.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $13.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.01 to $15.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.58.

Teleflex stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,500. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $273.16 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

