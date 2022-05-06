Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 154,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,551. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

