Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) will post sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $10.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after acquiring an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

