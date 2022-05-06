Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

WSM stock traded down $7.19 on Friday, hitting $125.16. 52,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,045. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

