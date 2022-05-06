Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $4.50 EPS

Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce $4.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.84. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $19.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $20.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $22.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.49 and its 200 day moving average is $494.42. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $344.05 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

