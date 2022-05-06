Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Target Price at C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$3.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.93 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.07. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

