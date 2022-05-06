Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$17.06

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.18. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$10.93 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$779.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.
About Cineplex (Get Rating)
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
