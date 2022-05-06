Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$17.06

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.18. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$10.93 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$779.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$299.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

