Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $50.70

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE GIL opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $367,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 22.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 449,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 90.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 72.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

