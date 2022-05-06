Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price at $37.93

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. 211,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,134,145. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

