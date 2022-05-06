Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $49.42

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,656. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

