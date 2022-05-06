Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price at $67.33

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,420,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,273. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

