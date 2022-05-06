Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $30.67

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

