Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT at $81.78

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,067,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

