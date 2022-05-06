Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target at $2,802.00

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($40.82) to GBX 2,897 ($36.19) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($37.66) to GBX 2,650 ($33.10) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.72) to GBX 2,830 ($35.35) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.28. 22,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,913. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

