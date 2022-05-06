Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $598.76

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $589.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RH traded down $15.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.31. 983,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 1 year low of $286.07 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.74.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

