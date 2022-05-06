Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $598.76

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $589.31.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE RH traded down $15.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.31. 983,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 1 year low of $286.07 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.74.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
