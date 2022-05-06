Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $128.67

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King upped their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 82,806 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

