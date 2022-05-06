Analyzing Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Esports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 20.15 -$17.27 million ($1.16) -1.19 Esports Technologies $170,000.00 281.47 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -2,137.50% N/A -304.16% Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Creek Road Miners and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.12%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats Creek Road Miners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.