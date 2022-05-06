Analyzing RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 10.27, indicating that its share price is 927% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.35 $547.50 million $4.66 30.70 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadridge Financial Solutions and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. This segment offers data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and portfolio accounting and custody-related services. It also provides business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such as portfolio management, compliance, and operational workflow solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

RTCORE Company Profile (Get Rating)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

