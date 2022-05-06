Analyzing TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) and Its Peers

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TAAT Global Alternatives to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $2.04 million -$26.53 million -3.36 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors $140.75 million $117.45 million 5.33

TAAT Global Alternatives’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -1,195.48% -238.15% -175.07% TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors -32.95% -18.83% -8.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TAAT Global Alternatives and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors 272 996 869 17 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.06%. Given TAAT Global Alternatives’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAAT Global Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

TAAT Global Alternatives rivals beat TAAT Global Alternatives on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.