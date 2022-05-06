Analyzing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) & Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 4.38 -$13.83 million ($0.72) -16.74 Scholar Rock $18.82 million 12.40 -$131.80 million ($3.59) -1.84

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -24.25% -7.66% -7.21% Scholar Rock -700.46% -64.57% -40.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Scholar Rock 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.13%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 497.58%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Scholar Rock on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.