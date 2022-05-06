Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ASY stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.62) on Friday. Andrews Sykes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 440.80 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 482.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.62. The company has a market capitalization of £223.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

