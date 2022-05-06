Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ASY stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.62) on Friday. Andrews Sykes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 440.80 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 482.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.62. The company has a market capitalization of £223.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77.
