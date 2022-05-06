Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.77

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.77 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.30). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.17), with a volume of 381,010 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.05.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,008,000 ($1,259,212.99). Also, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($60,914.13). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,656 shares of company stock valued at $109,434,128.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.