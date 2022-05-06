Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

ANIK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,638. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $308.40 million, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 259,147 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 426,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 202,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

