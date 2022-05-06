ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. ANSYS updated its Q2 guidance to $1.46-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.94 EPS.

ANSYS stock opened at $272.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

