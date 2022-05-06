ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. ANSYS updated its Q2 guidance to $1.46-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.94 EPS.
ANSYS stock opened at $272.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.