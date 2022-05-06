Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $545.00 at Mizuho

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

ANTM stock opened at $506.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.15. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

