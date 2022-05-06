AO World (LON:AO) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 63 ($0.79) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 105 ($1.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AO opened at GBX 69.35 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £332.55 million and a PE ratio of -53.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. AO World has a 52 week low of GBX 67.60 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 272 ($3.40).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

