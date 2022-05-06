Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of APO opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $49.64 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

