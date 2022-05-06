Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of APLE remained flat at $$16.85 during trading hours on Friday. 1,968,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,753. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after buying an additional 1,040,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,055,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

