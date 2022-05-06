Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $184.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.85.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.37. Apple has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

