Appleton Group LLC Invests $434,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.