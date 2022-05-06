Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.29). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APDN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 18,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,546. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

