Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after acquiring an additional 481,668 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,535,000 after buying an additional 242,268 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $185.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.