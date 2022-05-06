Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. Workday makes up 2.0% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.46. 1,985,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,700. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.56 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,896.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.