Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $2.82 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 1,843,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

