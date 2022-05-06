Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

