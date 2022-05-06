Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 2,060,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,411. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

