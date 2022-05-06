Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,399,000 after purchasing an additional 618,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,270. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

